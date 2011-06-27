  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. Used 2000 Dodge Durango
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Dodge Durango SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Durango
Overview
See Durango Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity51 cu.ft.
Length193.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity4450 lbs.
Curb weight4598 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height72.9 in.
Maximum payload1802.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chili Pepper Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Sierra Bronze
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
  • Aquamarine Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel
  • Agate
  • Mist Gray
See Durango Inventory

Related Used 2000 Dodge Durango SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles