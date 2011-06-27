  1. Home
Used 2000 Dodge Durango SLT Plus Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity51 cu.ft.
Length193.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity4700 lbs.
Curb weight4360 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height71.0 in.
Maximum payload1690.0 lbs.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chili Pepper Red Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Agate
  • Camel
