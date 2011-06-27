Used 1999 Dodge Durango SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/375.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity51 cu.ft.
Length193.3 in.
Curb weight4513 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height72.9 in.
Maximum payload1887.0 lbs.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Chili Pepper Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Camel/Tan
  • Mist Gray
