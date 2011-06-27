  1. Home
Used 1998 Dodge Durango Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.9 l
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity51 cu.ft.
Length193.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3200 lbs.
Curb weight4568 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height72.6 in.
Maximum payload1832.0 lbs.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Dark Chestnut
  • Chili Pepper Red
  • Intense Blue
  • Deep Amethyst
  • Forest Green
  • Black
  • Flame Red
