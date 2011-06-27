  1. Home
Used 1998 Dodge Durango Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.9 l3.9 l
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity51 cu.ft.51 cu.ft.
Length193.2 in.193.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3200 lbs.3200 lbs.
Curb weight4568 lbs.4568 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.18.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.7.9 in.
Height72.6 in.72.6 in.
Maximum payload1832.0 lbs.1832.0 lbs.
Wheel base115.9 in.115.9 in.
Width71.5 in.71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Chestnut
  • Flame Red
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Deep Amethyst
  • Bright White
  • Chili Pepper Red
  • Black
  • Forest Green
  • Intense Blue
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Dark Chestnut
  • Chili Pepper Red
  • Intense Blue
  • Deep Amethyst
  • Forest Green
  • Black
  • Flame Red
