Used 1998 Dodge Durango Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|25.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|3.9 l
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|51 cu.ft.
|51 cu.ft.
|Length
|193.2 in.
|193.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3200 lbs.
|3200 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4568 lbs.
|4568 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6400 lbs.
|6400 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.8 cu.ft.
|18.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|7.9 in.
|Height
|72.6 in.
|72.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1832.0 lbs.
|1832.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|115.9 in.
|115.9 in.
|Width
|71.5 in.
|71.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
