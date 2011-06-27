Used 1993 Dodge Daytona Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room30.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length179.0 in.
Curb weight2779 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Raspberry Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Aqua Pearlcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
