Used 1993 Dodge Daytona IROC Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/350.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room30.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length179.0 in.
Curb weight2942 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Raspberry Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
