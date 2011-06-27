Used 1993 Dodge Daytona Hatchback Consumer Reviews
1993 Dobitshi Daytona ES 3.0L V6
Bought the car from a private seller about 2ish years ago for $1000. Since then I've put about 700 dollars under the hood from blown head gaskets and radiators. I get about 8 MPG city and maybe 14 MPG highway, which is worse than corvettes of the time with much less power. I wouldn't recommend this car to anyone unless they bought the IROC or dropped a V8 RWD conversion into it to make it true muscle. I do, however, like the sound of the car. The day I bought it, I put a Thrush Turbo muffler on it and routed the exhaust out behind the doors. As I drive down the road, I can hear the Mitsubishi V6 growl like a caged animal. Interior is great. The true bucket seats are great to sleep in.
Last of a Breed
The 1993 Dayona is a somewhat conflicting assembly. Originally designed in the early 80's, the parts of the car not updated over the years (body structure, engine mounting, and rear hatch area) are quite crude. However, much of the car was updated by 1993 to provide a very nice interior, decent drivetrain (V6) and good utility. I once hauled a 50 gallon water heater home in it and it will swallow my entire mountain bike. Want cheap and stylish wheels? Find a low milage, well maintained V6 Daytona!
Dont buy it unless you have money
I have had 3 trannys radiator starter and selinoid wheels tires and many other things on this car replaced and yet every other week something else breaks on me. Or starts up a hole new can of worms.If I had the money I would seel both of my Daytonas in a heart beat.
Fun on Wheels
The Iroc edition is rare and well worth the hunt. It is fun to drive and looks sharp at a cheap price. Being the last year that Dodge made these speedsters the Iroc and Iroc R/T should be considered collectibles!
Sweet ride
I have a '92 Daytona IROC. This is a sweet car. The V-6 3.0 Litre engine provides more than enough power and even offers decent mileage (average - 24 MPG.) While it may not be the best and the fastest on the market, it does hold its own against many other sports cars. The Daytona IROCs are relatively rare but well worth the money.
