Used 1992 Dodge Daytona Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've owned IROC Owner , 04/17/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased this car used in 1994. Through it's 140,000 miles, the car has never let me down. I've done nothing but routine maintenance. She still turns heads whether at a car show or spooling the turbo down the track. Report Abuse

Great little head turner Jonnydrifter , 08/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 90,000 miles and in one year put on 24,000 of the most fun-to-drive miles I've had. Anytime my friends need to go anywhere I'm the first to offer a ride, and mountain roads in colorado are a blast! Looks that aren't cookie-cutter help a TON too. Turns many heads. Report Abuse

great fast car Billie , 10/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful i loved driving the car it is fast and great transportation and qiuck Report Abuse

