Used 1992 Dodge Daytona Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Best Car I've owned
I purchased this car used in 1994. Through it's 140,000 miles, the car has never let me down. I've done nothing but routine maintenance. She still turns heads whether at a car show or spooling the turbo down the track.
Great little head turner
I bought this car with 90,000 miles and in one year put on 24,000 of the most fun-to-drive miles I've had. Anytime my friends need to go anywhere I'm the first to offer a ride, and mountain roads in colorado are a blast! Looks that aren't cookie-cutter help a TON too. Turns many heads.
great fast car
i loved driving the car it is fast and great transportation and qiuck
great car
i love the car its fun to drive and good transportation
Trading in Iroc for Z-24
The looks sold me right away on the car and I figured being the little brother of the Iroc R/T, this bird should fly... NOT. The seats don't support the upper back and visibility for shoulder checking is almost nil. Use stick-on convex mirrors. Dodge holds up to it's name in rust, although all the flairing holds in alot of junk. Since some bad experiences on icy highways with almost new tires, this Iroc is getting replaced with the same year Z-24. Just goes to show, looks aren't everything.
Sponsored cars related to the Daytona
Related Used 1992 Dodge Daytona Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner