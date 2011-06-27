  1. Home
Used 1992 Dodge Daytona Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Daytona
4.7
7 reviews
Best Car I've owned

IROC Owner, 04/17/2002
I purchased this car used in 1994. Through it's 140,000 miles, the car has never let me down. I've done nothing but routine maintenance. She still turns heads whether at a car show or spooling the turbo down the track.

Great little head turner

Jonnydrifter, 08/27/2002
I bought this car with 90,000 miles and in one year put on 24,000 of the most fun-to-drive miles I've had. Anytime my friends need to go anywhere I'm the first to offer a ride, and mountain roads in colorado are a blast! Looks that aren't cookie-cutter help a TON too. Turns many heads.

great fast car

Billie, 10/06/2002
i loved driving the car it is fast and great transportation and qiuck

great car

Billie, 10/06/2002
i love the car its fun to drive and good transportation

Trading in Iroc for Z-24

Ex-Dodge Dude, 12/16/2002
The looks sold me right away on the car and I figured being the little brother of the Iroc R/T, this bird should fly... NOT. The seats don't support the upper back and visibility for shoulder checking is almost nil. Use stick-on convex mirrors. Dodge holds up to it's name in rust, although all the flairing holds in alot of junk. Since some bad experiences on icy highways with almost new tires, this Iroc is getting replaced with the same year Z-24. Just goes to show, looks aren't everything.

