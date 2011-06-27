Used 1991 Dodge Daytona Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/336.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.9 in.
Rear leg room30.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length179.2 in.
Curb weight2777 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Height50.1 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
