Used 1991 Dodge Daytona ES Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Daytona
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.9 in.
Rear leg room30.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length179.2 in.
Curb weight2777 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Height50.1 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
