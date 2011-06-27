  1. Home
Used 1991 Dodge Daytona Shelby Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
A car person's car

spoon32, 08/29/2003
Excellent car. Modern features yet still easy to work under hood. Built solid.

2.5 Turbo built drag car

Moparguy, 04/09/2008
I built up this car for drag racing, installed Mopar injectors, high flow fuel pump, hybrid turbo, OBX limited slip diff, etc etc. Chrysler built these cars STRONG from the factory, they can take tons of abuse. I have had little to no issues with the car at all. The seats are comfy and hold you in your seat around turns, and are power adjustable. The 5 speed manual gearbox is the only way to go in my opinion, and the car has taken many clutch-dump launches with ease.

