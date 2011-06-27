Used 1990 Dodge Daytona Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|20
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|252.0/364.0 mi.
|252.0/364.0 mi.
|252.0/364.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.0 gal.
|14.0 gal.
|14.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|20
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|180 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|200 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|180 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.2 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|174 hp @ 5200 rpm
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.5 ft.
|35.5 ft.
|35.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|50.1 in.
|50.1 in.
|50.1 in.
|Wheel base
|97.0 in.
|97.0 in.
|97.0 in.
|Length
|179.2 in.
|179.2 in.
|179.2 in.
|Width
|69.3 in.
|69.3 in.
|69.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2550 lbs.
|2665 lbs.
|2550 lbs.
Related Used 1990 Dodge Daytona info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles