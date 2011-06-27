Used 1990 Dodge Daytona Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212021
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/364.0 mi.252.0/364.0 mi.252.0/364.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.14.0 gal.14.0 gal.
Combined MPG212021
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm200 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm180 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.2 l2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm174 hp @ 5200 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.35.5 ft.35.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Measurements
Height50.1 in.50.1 in.50.1 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.97.0 in.97.0 in.
Length179.2 in.179.2 in.179.2 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Curb weight2550 lbs.2665 lbs.2550 lbs.
