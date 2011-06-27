Used 2016 Dodge Dart SXT Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/36 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|355.0/511.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Torque
|148 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Chrome Package
|yes
|MOPAR Interior Automatic Transmission Package
|yes
|SXT Sport Quick Order Package 24C
|yes
|SXT Sport Quick Order Package 25C
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|54.8 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|MOPAR Roof/Hood Dual Gray Stripes
|yes
|MOPAR Bodyside Red Rhombus Graphic
|yes
|MOPAR Roof/Hood Gray Stripe
|yes
|MOPAR Roof/Hood Dual Black Stripes
|yes
|Dart MOPAR Black/Red/Gray Graphic
|yes
|MOPAR Full Hood Black/Red Stripe
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Length
|183.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3172 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4285 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.4 in.
|Height
|57.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|110.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|106.4 in.
|Width
|72.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|205/55R16 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
