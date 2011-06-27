  1. Home
Used 2016 Dodge Dart SXT Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.0/511.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Chrome Packageyes
MOPAR Interior Automatic Transmission Packageyes
SXT Sport Quick Order Package 24Cyes
SXT Sport Quick Order Package 25Cyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Exterior Options
MOPAR Roof/Hood Dual Gray Stripesyes
MOPAR Bodyside Red Rhombus Graphicyes
MOPAR Roof/Hood Gray Stripeyes
MOPAR Roof/Hood Dual Black Stripesyes
Dart MOPAR Black/Red/Gray Graphicyes
MOPAR Full Hood Black/Red Stripeyes
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3172 lbs.
Gross weight4285 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume110.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
