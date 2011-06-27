  1. Home
Used 2016 Dodge Dart Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.6/497.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
MOPAR Interior Automatic Transmission Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
MOPAR Roof/Hood Dual Gray Stripesyes
MOPAR Bodyside Red Rhombus Graphicyes
MOPAR Roof/Hood Gray Stripeyes
MOPAR Roof/Hood Dual Black Stripesyes
Dart MOPAR Black/Red/Gray Graphicyes
MOPAR Full Hood Black/Red Stripeyes
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3215 lbs.
Gross weight4285 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume110.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Torred
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Ceramic White, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
