  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dart
  4. Used 2016 Dodge Dart
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Dodge Dart Aero Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Dart
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,095
See Dart Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,095
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/514.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,095
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,095
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,095
MOPAR Interior Automatic Transmission Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,095
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,095
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,095
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,095
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,095
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,095
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,095
MOPAR Roof/Hood Dual Gray Stripesyes
MOPAR Bodyside Red Rhombus Graphicyes
MOPAR Roof/Hood Gray Stripeyes
MOPAR Roof/Hood Dual Black Stripesyes
Dart MOPAR Black/Red/Gray Graphicyes
MOPAR Full Hood Black/Red Stripeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,095
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3081 lbs.
Gross weight4000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume110.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,095
Exterior Colors
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Torred
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,095
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,095
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,095
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Dart Inventory

Related Used 2016 Dodge Dart Aero info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles