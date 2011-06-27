Used 2015 Dodge Dart Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Dart Sedan
GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,211*
Total Cash Price
$12,891
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,211*
Total Cash Price
$12,891
Aero 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,632*
Total Cash Price
$11,165
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,016*
Total Cash Price
$10,556
SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,938*
Total Cash Price
$10,150
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Dart Sedan GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$954
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,073
|$5,065
|Maintenance
|$483
|$1,754
|$282
|$2,430
|$1,609
|$6,557
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$732
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$940
|Financing
|$693
|$558
|$413
|$258
|$94
|$2,015
|Depreciation
|$3,426
|$1,260
|$1,109
|$983
|$881
|$7,659
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,365
|$6,821
|$5,243
|$7,318
|$6,464
|$34,211
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Dart Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$954
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,073
|$5,065
|Maintenance
|$483
|$1,754
|$282
|$2,430
|$1,609
|$6,557
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$732
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$940
|Financing
|$693
|$558
|$413
|$258
|$94
|$2,015
|Depreciation
|$3,426
|$1,260
|$1,109
|$983
|$881
|$7,659
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,365
|$6,821
|$5,243
|$7,318
|$6,464
|$34,211
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Dart Sedan Aero 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$4,387
|Maintenance
|$418
|$1,519
|$244
|$2,104
|$1,394
|$5,679
|Repairs
|$503
|$583
|$681
|$794
|$926
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$634
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$814
|Financing
|$601
|$483
|$358
|$223
|$81
|$1,746
|Depreciation
|$2,968
|$1,091
|$960
|$851
|$763
|$6,634
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,246
|$5,908
|$4,541
|$6,338
|$5,599
|$29,632
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Dart Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$879
|$4,148
|Maintenance
|$395
|$1,436
|$231
|$1,990
|$1,318
|$5,370
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$599
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$770
|Financing
|$568
|$457
|$338
|$211
|$77
|$1,650
|Depreciation
|$2,806
|$1,032
|$908
|$805
|$722
|$6,272
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,850
|$5,586
|$4,293
|$5,992
|$5,294
|$28,016
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Dart Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$845
|$3,988
|Maintenance
|$380
|$1,381
|$222
|$1,913
|$1,267
|$5,163
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$576
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$740
|Financing
|$546
|$439
|$325
|$203
|$74
|$1,587
|Depreciation
|$2,698
|$992
|$873
|$774
|$694
|$6,031
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,587
|$5,371
|$4,128
|$5,762
|$5,090
|$26,938
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Dodge Dart in Virginia is:not available
