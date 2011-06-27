Used 2014 Dodge Dart Aero Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/541.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,995
MOPAR Interior Manual Transmission Packageyes
MOPAR Interior Automatic Transmission Packageyes
Quick Order Package 23Vyes
Quick Order Package 22Vyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,995
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,995
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,995
MOPAR Autonet WI-FIyes
MOPAR Wireless Charging Padyes
Uconnect 8.4N CD/MP3/NAVyes
Uconnect Touch 8.4N CD/MP3/NAVyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Front track61.7 in.
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3191 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume110.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,995
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Dart Inventory

