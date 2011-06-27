  1. Home
Used 2014 Dodge Dart SXT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.4/497.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 28Byes
Quick Order Package 27Byes
Cold Weather Groupyes
MOPAR Interior Automatic Transmission Packageyes
Sun/Sound Groupyes
Blacktop Packageyes
MOPAR Interior Manual Transmission Packageyes
MOPAR Single Exhaust Exterior Packageyes
California Appearance Packageyes
8.4" Uconnect Touchscreen Groupyes
MOPAR Dual Exhaust Exterior Packageyes
Rallye Appearance Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
MOPAR Autonet WI-FIyes
MOPAR Wireless Charging Padyes
Uconnect 8.4N CD/MP3/NAVyes
Uconnect Touch 8.4N CD/MP3/NAVyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Front track61.7 in.
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3297 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume110.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Header Orange Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Tungsten, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
