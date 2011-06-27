  1. Home
Used 2014 Dodge Dart GT Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.4/521.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Sun/Sound Groupyes
Quick Order Package 28Syes
Quick Order Package 27Syes
MOPAR Dual Exhaust Exterior Packageyes
Technology Groupyes
MOPAR Interior Automatic Transmission Packageyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
MOPAR Autonet WI-FIyes
MOPAR Wireless Charging Padyes
Uconnect 8.4N CD/MP3/NAVyes
Uconnect Touch 8.4N CD/MP3/NAVyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
18" x 7.5" Hyper Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front track61.7 in.
Curb weight3297 lbs.
Gross weight4285 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume110.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Header Orange Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
All season tiresyes
225/40R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
