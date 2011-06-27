Used 2014 Dodge Dart Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Dart Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,117*
Total Cash Price
$11,556
GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,117*
Total Cash Price
$11,556
Aero 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,684*
Total Cash Price
$10,009
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,119*
Total Cash Price
$9,463
SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,076*
Total Cash Price
$9,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Dart Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$5,110
|Maintenance
|$1,726
|$277
|$2,390
|$450
|$1,511
|$6,354
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$662
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$870
|Financing
|$621
|$500
|$370
|$231
|$84
|$1,806
|Depreciation
|$3,340
|$1,090
|$959
|$850
|$763
|$7,002
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,389
|$5,126
|$7,167
|$5,187
|$6,248
|$33,117
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Dart Sedan GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$5,110
|Maintenance
|$1,726
|$277
|$2,390
|$450
|$1,511
|$6,354
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$662
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$870
|Financing
|$621
|$500
|$370
|$231
|$84
|$1,806
|Depreciation
|$3,340
|$1,090
|$959
|$850
|$763
|$7,002
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,389
|$5,126
|$7,167
|$5,187
|$6,248
|$33,117
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Dart Sedan Aero 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$4,426
|Maintenance
|$1,495
|$240
|$2,070
|$389
|$1,309
|$5,503
|Repairs
|$503
|$583
|$681
|$794
|$926
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$573
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$754
|Financing
|$538
|$433
|$320
|$200
|$73
|$1,564
|Depreciation
|$2,893
|$944
|$831
|$736
|$661
|$6,064
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,132
|$4,440
|$6,207
|$4,492
|$5,412
|$28,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Dart Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$4,185
|Maintenance
|$1,413
|$227
|$1,957
|$368
|$1,238
|$5,203
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$542
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$712
|Financing
|$509
|$410
|$303
|$189
|$69
|$1,479
|Depreciation
|$2,735
|$892
|$785
|$696
|$625
|$5,734
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,689
|$4,197
|$5,869
|$4,247
|$5,117
|$27,119
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Dart Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,024
|Maintenance
|$1,359
|$218
|$1,882
|$354
|$1,190
|$5,003
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$521
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$685
|Financing
|$489
|$394
|$291
|$182
|$66
|$1,422
|Depreciation
|$2,630
|$858
|$755
|$669
|$601
|$5,513
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,393
|$4,036
|$5,643
|$4,084
|$4,920
|$26,076
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Dart
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Dodge Dart in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Dodge Dart info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019