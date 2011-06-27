  1. Home
Used 2013 Dodge Dart Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Dart
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)395.0/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
GT Quick Order Package 28Syes
GT Quick Order Package 27Syes
Limited Quick Order Package 22Lyes
Limited Quick Order Package 23Lyes
Limited Quick Order Package 24Lyes
Limited Special Edition Groupyes
Limited Quick Order Package 25Lyes
Technology Groupyes
MOPAR 13 Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 8.4N CD/MP3/NAVyes
Uconnect Touch 8.4N CD/MP3/NAVyes
Premium Groupyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Exterior Options
17" x 7.5" Aluminum Polished Wheelsyes
18" x 7.5" Hyper Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Express Open/Close Sunroofyes
High Intensity Discharge Headlampsyes
LED Racetrack Taillampsyes
Measurements
Front track61.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3186 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume110.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Winter Chill Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Tungsten Metallic Clear Coat
  • Laguna Blue
  • Citrus Peel Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Ruby Red, premium cloth
  • Diesel Gray/Ceramic White, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
