  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 2010 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Dodge Dakota BigHorn Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Dakota
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,630
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,630
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,630
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,630
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,630
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,630
Quick Order Package 26Dyes
Quick Order Package 22Dyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,630
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,630
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,630
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,630
Premium Sound Groupyes
Convenience Groupyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatyes
Power 6-Way Driver Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,630
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,630
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,630
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,630
Rear Window Defrosteryes
18" x 8.0" Silver Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Rear Sliding Windowyes
Utility Groupyes
Goodyear P265/60R18 Black Side-Wall On/Off-Road Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,630
Front track62.8 in.
Curb weight4215 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.45 cd.
Angle of approach21.9 degrees
Maximum payload1800 lbs.
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length218.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base131.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,630
Exterior Colors
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Mango Tango Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,630
P265/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,630
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,630
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Dakota Inventory

Related Used 2010 Dodge Dakota BigHorn info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles