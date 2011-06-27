  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 2010 Dodge Dakota
  5. Used 2010 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Dakota
5(50%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale
List Price Estimate
$6,348 - $9,122
Used Dakota for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best truck I have had yet.

Bob Dreewes, 08/30/2016
BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this PU as my retirement truck. It has been excellent. In the past 7 years it is still like new and has never let me down. It just passed 23,000 miles and still running great. I have have guys walk up and ask if I was thing of selling it. I replaced the original tires as they were starting to check on the rim. It uses no oil between changes which occur every 2,000 miles.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love the truck, don't love the issues...

G Hop, 11/23/2019
ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought a used 2010 Dakota 3.7 L Big Horn package May, 2019. I've always liked Dakota's. I thought that it was a good thing having the 6 cyl for fuel economy, which it is. There are issue I've found. The 1st is the engine size. Dodge should have put at least a 4.0 L engine in it. My older 2003 S-10 had way more power and towing capabilities than this one. The 2nd is that the truck inexplicably turns off. I was 1st told that the transmission was overheating thus automatically cutting off the engine as a built-in safety mechanism. Then recently the engine has continued to cut out. This time I discovered that it is the ignition switch which is loose. My wish is that Dodge (RAM) brings back the Dakota. My suggestions are 1) keep the 2010 body, it's a TRUE mid-sized truck. 2) Engines: Have a larger 4.0 or bigger V-6 and the Eco-Diesel in the 1500. 3) Reconfigure the cab. There's a lot of empty & mis-used space. I'm sure that there's other things but these are my biggies.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale

Related Used 2010 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles