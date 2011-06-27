Used 2010 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

I bought this PU as my retirement truck. It has been excellent. In the past 7 years it is still like new and has never let me down. It just passed 23,000 miles and still running great. I have have guys walk up and ask if I was thing of selling it. I replaced the original tires as they were starting to check on the rim. It uses no oil between changes which occur every 2,000 miles.

G Hop , 11/23/2019 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)

I bought a used 2010 Dakota 3.7 L Big Horn package May, 2019. I've always liked Dakota's. I thought that it was a good thing having the 6 cyl for fuel economy, which it is. There are issue I've found. The 1st is the engine size. Dodge should have put at least a 4.0 L engine in it. My older 2003 S-10 had way more power and towing capabilities than this one. The 2nd is that the truck inexplicably turns off. I was 1st told that the transmission was overheating thus automatically cutting off the engine as a built-in safety mechanism. Then recently the engine has continued to cut out. This time I discovered that it is the ignition switch which is loose. My wish is that Dodge (RAM) brings back the Dakota. My suggestions are 1) keep the 2010 body, it's a TRUE mid-sized truck. 2) Engines: Have a larger 4.0 or bigger V-6 and the Eco-Diesel in the 1500. 3) Reconfigure the cab. There's a lot of empty & mis-used space. I'm sure that there's other things but these are my biggies.