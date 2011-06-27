  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 2009 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Dodge Dakota ST Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Dakota
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,560
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,560
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,560
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405/540 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,560
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,560
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,560
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,560
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,560
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,560
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,560
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,560
Front track62.8 in.
Curb weight4175 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.45 cd.
Angle of approach21.9 degrees
Maximum payload1820 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length218.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base131.3 in.
Width76.4 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,560
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,560
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,560
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,560
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Dakota Inventory

Related Used 2009 Dodge Dakota ST info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles