Used 2008 Dodge Dakota LoneStar Features & Specs

Overview
$26,280
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$26,280
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$26,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/396 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$26,280
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$26,280
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$26,280
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
$26,280
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$26,280
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$26,280
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$26,280
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Measurements
$26,280
Front track62.8 in.
Curb weight4485 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.45 cd.
Angle of approach21.9 degrees
Maximum payload1530 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length218.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity4650 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base130.4 in.
Width76.4 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
$26,280
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Silver Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , cloth
Tires & Wheels
$26,280
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$26,280
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$26,280
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
