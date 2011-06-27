Used 2008 Dodge Dakota SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Front track62.8 in.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.46 cd.
Angle of approach21.9 degrees
Maximum payload1570 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length218.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6950 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base131.3 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Silver Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray , cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
