Used 2007 Dodge Dakota Laramie Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Dakota
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,720
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,720
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/396 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,720
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,720
276 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,720
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,720
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Front track62.8 in.
Curb weight4652 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.46 cd.
Angle of approach22.8 degrees
Maximum payload1310 lbs.
Angle of departure22.5 degrees
Length218.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4550 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base131.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,720
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,720
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
