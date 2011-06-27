  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 2006 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Dakota
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,020
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,020
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,020
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,020
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,020
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,020
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,020
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Front head room39.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Front track62.8 in.
Curb weight4476 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.46 cd.
Angle of approach22.8 degrees
Maximum payload1530 lbs.
Angle of departure22.5 degrees
Length218.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6750 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base131.3 in.
Width74.3 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,020
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,020
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Dakota Inventory

Related Used 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles