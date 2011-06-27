  1. Home
Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/456 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity29.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4463 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Angle of approach32.0 degrees
Maximum payload1550 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length215.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5850 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height69.7 in.
Wheel base131.1 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
