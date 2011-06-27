  1. Home
Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SXT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,970
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,970
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,970
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,970
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity29.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4208 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Angle of approach25.1 degrees
Maximum payload1800 lbs.
Angle of departure20.5 degrees
Length215.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P255/65R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,970
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,970
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
