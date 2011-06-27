Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$19,885
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,885
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,885
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,885
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,885
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
$19,885
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
$19,885
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
$19,885
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,885
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,885
Front head room40.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,885
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
$19,885
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity26 cu.ft.
Curb weight3829 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1520 lbs.
Angle of departure20.5 degrees
Length215.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6450 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$19,885
Exterior Colors
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,885
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,885
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,885
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
