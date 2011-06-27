  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 2004 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Dakota
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,070
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,070
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,070
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,070
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,070
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,070
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,070
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Front head room40.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Front track61.4 in.
Curb weight3994 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Angle of approach31.5 degrees
Maximum payload1410 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length196.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity6300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base112.1 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,070
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Dakota Inventory

Related Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles