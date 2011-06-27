  1. Home
Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,310
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Curb weight3994 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Angle of approach31.5 degrees
Maximum payload1410 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length196.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity6300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base112.1 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
