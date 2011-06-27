  1. Home
Used 2003 Dodge Dakota Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,530
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Curb weight3871 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1480 lbs.
Angle of departure20.5 degrees
Length215.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
