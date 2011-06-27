  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 2003 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Dodge Dakota SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Dakota
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,980
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,980
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,980
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280/360 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,980
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,980
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,980
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,980
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,980
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,980
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,980
Front head room40.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,980
Front track61.4 in.
Curb weight3909 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Angle of approach31.5 degrees
Maximum payload1490 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length196.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity6400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base112.1 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,980
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,980
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,980
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,980
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Dakota Inventory

Related Used 2003 Dodge Dakota SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles