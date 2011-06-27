  1. Home
Used 2002 Dodge Dakota Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,500
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,500
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,500
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,500
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,500
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,500
Front head room40 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,500
Front track60.9 in.
Curb weight3871 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Angle of approach22.1 degrees
Maximum payload1480 lbs.
Angle of departure19 degrees
Length215.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5150 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base131.1 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,500
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,500
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,500
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,500
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
