Used 2002 Dodge Dakota Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See Dakota Inventory
Starting MSRP
$15,720
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|3
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,720
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,720
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|308/440 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,720
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|36 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,720
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|ABS, rear wheel only
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,720
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,720
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,720
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,720
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,720
|Front head room
|40 in.
|bench front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,720
|Front track
|60.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3641 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5000 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|22 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1360 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|19.1 degrees
|Length
|196 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Height
|64.7 in.
|Wheel base
|111.9 in.
|Width
|71.6 in.
|Rear track
|61.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,720
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,720
|15 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|P215/75R15 tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Dakota
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,720
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,720
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2002 Dodge Dakota Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic