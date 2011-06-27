Used 2002 Dodge Dakota Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2002 Dakota
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,720
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,720
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,720
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,720
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,720
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,720
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,720
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,720
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,720
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,720
Front head room40 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,720
Front track60.9 in.
Curb weight3641 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Angle of approach22 degrees
Maximum payload1360 lbs.
Angle of departure19.1 degrees
Length196 in.
Maximum towing capacity5400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height64.7 in.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,720
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,720
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,720
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,720
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
