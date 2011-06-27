  1. Home
Used 2002 Dodge Dakota SLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,775
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room36 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.
Curb weight4244 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Angle of approach22 degrees
Maximum payload1770 lbs.
Angle of departure18.9 degrees
Length215.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height65.6 in.
Wheel base131 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
