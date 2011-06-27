  1. Home
Used 2002 Dodge Dakota Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Dakota
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$14,610
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,610
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,610
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374/484 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,610
Torque145 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,610
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
$14,610
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
$14,610
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
$14,610
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
$14,610
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,610
Front head room40 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.
$14,610
Front track60.9 in.
Curb weight3426 lbs.
Gross weight4700 lbs.
Angle of approach22 degrees
Maximum payload1270 lbs.
Angle of departure19.1 degrees
Length196 in.
Maximum towing capacity2200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height64.7 in.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$14,610
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,610
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,610
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,610
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles