Used 2002 Dodge Dakota Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374/484 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.
Curb weight3645 lbs.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Angle of approach22.1 degrees
Maximum payload1250 lbs.
Angle of departure19 degrees
Length215.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base131.1 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
