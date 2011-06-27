Used 2002 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Roy , 02/12/2018 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M)

I've owned this truck since October now, bought it as a replacement for a car that was in constant need of repair. Never really been a truck guy, but got a job working Construction so I needed something to haul tools and concrete forms and whatever else around in. The truck has been nothing but a pleasure to own, having done nothing to it since purchasing besides changing the oil once and putting newer, more aggressive tires on it to combat these brutal Chicago winters. I purchased the truck, a 2002 SXT since cab, with roughly 110k miles, for about $1000. It's a base model, no traction control, no ABS, crank windows, etc. Interior has held up very very well though, no creaks or squeaks or cracks to be seen/heard, and with nothing but a $400 set of "dura-turn" cheap Chinese off road tires, it's a beast in the winter. It's actually become my snow removal vehicle too, hauling 8 bags of tube sand for traction, and another 800lbs of rock salt in the back. I've been stuck once or twice (both times, in my own driveway), but have never even had to get out if the vehicle to get it unstuck. It's a $1000 truck and I definitely treat it like one, but with that being said, at the same time I'd trust it 100% to drive cross country too. It's just an absolutely fantastic truck. Before I bought this, I was looking at Rangers, but nothing of any value in the same price range, except ancient 4 bangers, and S10s have never had any appeal to me. The thing that makes dakotas so great is that they're a little bigger than an S10/Ranger, but not quite as big as a half ton. Looking back at my purchase, I really don't even need 4x4, which i was initially concerned about. If I were to do it all over again, only thing I'd change would be to buy one with 4 wheel ABS. The only two noteable downfalls of these Dakotas is 1, poor fuel economy. I get about 16 combined with nothing in the back in he warm weather on summer gas, and I’m getting about 10mpg in the winter, with lots of idle time and stop n go doing snow removal though. This doesn’t really bother me as my company pays for my gas anyway, but something to consider. #2 gripe, and probably the bigger one, would be rust. Amazing how solid this thing is underneath, frame is still black and looks like brand new, but the body, particularly the bed, is going to sh*t very quickly. However, I keep in mind what I paid for it and already looking at newer Dakotas in the spring. First truck out of 15 vehicles I’ve owned and I’m sold!