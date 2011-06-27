  1. Home
Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Dakota
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,370
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room36 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length215.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3400 lbs.
Curb weight4423 lbs.
Gross weight5630 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height66.3 in.
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Wheel base131 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amber Fire Pearlcoat/Bright Silver
  • Amber Fire Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black CC/Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright White CC/Bright Silver
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Very Dark Camel
  • Dark Garnet Red/Bright Silver
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red CC/Bright Silver
  • Forest Green PC/Bright Silver
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Intense Blue PC/Bt Silver
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver
  • Medium Bronze PC/Bright Silver
Interior Colors
  • TAUPE
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
