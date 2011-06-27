  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 2001 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Dakota
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,605
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,605
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,605
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/396 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,605
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,605
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,605
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,605
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,605
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,605
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,605
Front head room40 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,605
Length195.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3852 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.9 in.
Maximum payload1450 lbs.
Wheel base112 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,605
Exterior Colors
  • Amber Fire Pearlcoat/Bright Silver
  • Amber Fire Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black CC/Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright White CC/Bright Silver
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Very Dark Camel
  • Dark Garnet Red/Bright Silver
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red CC/Bright Silver
  • Forest Green PC/Bright Silver
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Intense Blue PC/Bt Silver
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver
  • Medium Bronze PC/Bright Silver
Interior Colors
  • TAUPE
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,605
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,605
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,605
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Dakota Inventory

Related Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles