Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Dakota
Overview
$17,335
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$17,335
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$17,335
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374/506 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$17,335
Torque145 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$17,335
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$17,335
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$17,335
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
$17,335
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$17,335
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$17,335
Front head room40 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$17,335
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room22.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Measurements
$17,335
Length214.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2050 lbs.
Curb weight3617 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height65.6 in.
Maximum payload1275 lbs.
Wheel base131 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
$17,335
Exterior Colors
  • Amber Fire Pearlcoat/Bright Silver
  • Amber Fire Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black CC/Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright White CC/Bright Silver
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Very Dark Camel
  • Dark Garnet Red/Bright Silver
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red CC/Bright Silver
  • Forest Green PC/Bright Silver
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Intense Blue PC/Bt Silver
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver
  • Medium Bronze PC/Bright Silver
Interior Colors
  • TAUPE
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
$17,335
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$17,335
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$17,335
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
