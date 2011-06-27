  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 2000 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Dodge Dakota Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Dakota
Overview
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Measurements
Length195.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3831 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height67.9 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.0 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sierra Bronze
  • Amber Fire Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
See Dakota Inventory

Related Used 2000 Dodge Dakota Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles