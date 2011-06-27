  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 2000 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Dakota
Overview
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length215.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3250 lbs.
Curb weight4124 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height66.3 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width71.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue/Light Driftwood
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat/Light Drift
  • Black Clearcoat/Light Driftwood SG
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Sierra Bronze
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Amber Fire Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Light Driftwood
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green/Light Driftwood
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Light Driftwood
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Sierra Bronze/Light Driftwood
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Amber Fire/Light Driftwood
  • Intense Blue PC/Light Drift
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Agate
See Dakota Inventory

Related Used 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles