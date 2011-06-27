Used 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT Plus Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room22.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Measurements
Length214.8 in.
Curb weight4042 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base131.1 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Black Clearcoat/Light Driftwood SG
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Intense Blue PC/Light Drift
  • Amber Fire/Light Driftwood
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat/Light Drift
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sierra Bronze/Light Driftwood
  • Sierra Bronze
  • Forest Green/Light Driftwood
  • Patriot Blue/Light Driftwood
  • Amber Fire Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Light Driftwood
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Light Driftwood
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Agate
