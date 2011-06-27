Used 2000 Dodge Dakota R/T Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)242.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque345 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room22.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Measurements
Length214.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4101 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height65.6 in.
Maximum payload1275.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Amber Fire Pearlcoat
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Sierra Bronze
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
