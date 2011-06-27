  1. Home
Used 2000 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.2
18 reviews
Reliable, decent mileage

Gregg, 06/13/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my Dakota in November last year. Little would I know just how much I would enjoy the truck this winter with near record snowfall. It has been very reliable. Not one non-maintenance item needed for replacement. Only items replaced are the tires and the downstream O2 sensor. Other then that, not one issue. Gets about 18 mpg in the city. Can average in the low twenties with straight highway driving. Would definitely recommend this truck to someone who needs a small truck.

Best American vehicle I ever had

dzerres, 10/29/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This truck has had no mechanical issues for the 7 years I've owned it (it was recalled for ball joints which they replaced but were not worn). My only regret is not having bought the 4 door version and not bothered with the camper shell.

best truck

mydakota, 03/20/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

my father was going to sell it but instead he gave it to me and i've had only minor problems with it, it has a great engine and sounds great with the flowmasters i had put in, love my truck and wouldn't trade it for the world...

No problems yet

staffer21, 06/06/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had mine for about 6 months, it is a great ride and very enjoyable. My last car was a mustang, and this is a nice trade.

Awesome truck!

HateDodge, 07/14/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I wonder why people never say anything bad about dodge dakota

